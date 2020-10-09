U.S. Treasury official to press IMF countries to keep up COVID stimulus

FILE PHOTO: Brent McIntosh, General Counsel, U.S. Department of the Treasury, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said on Friday that he will press IMF and World Bank member countries at their annual meetings next week to keep up policy support for their economies to ensure strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an online interview with Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum U.S. chairman Mark Sobel, McIntosh said he was hopeful that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi can reach agreement on a new U.S. coronavirus aid package.

“We cannot declare victory at this point, we need to continue pushing for responsive measures,” McIntosh said. “So I think our first message in the meetings is going to be that countries need to be not withdrawing support prematurely.”