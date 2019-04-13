Mnuchin says won't 'weaponize' IRS in request for Trump tax returns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leaves the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he could not commit to meeting Democrats’ new April 23 deadline for turning over President Donald Trump’s tax returns to them, adding that he wanted to keep the Internal Revenue Service from being “weaponized” for political gain.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, said “the implication of this is way beyond in my mind a congressional oversight issue, and a president issue,” Mnuchin said. “I feel a responsibility that we get this right and that the IRS does not become weaponized like it was under the Nixon administration.”