En banc 4th Circ adopts lower bar for child asylum applicants

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said the Board of Immigration Appeals in ordering the deportation of an El Salvadoran man who claimed he would be killed by a gang leader who wanted to date his sister failed to consider that he was only 15 years old when he fled the country.

The en banc 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the 9-6 ruling joined several other appeals courts in holding that immigration judges and the BIA must take the ages of applicants for asylum and withholding into account when determining whether they have a credible fear of persecution in their home countries.

The court ordered the BIA to reconsider the case of Hernan Portillo-Flores, who was beaten multiple times by MS-13 gang members after he refused to reveal his sister’s whereabouts to their leader when he was 14 and 15 years old.

“Even if petitioner’s beatings and the threats made against him would not rise to the level of past persecution for an adult, they may satisfy past persecution for a child,” Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote for the majority.

Portillo’s lawyer, Paul Hughes of McDermott Will & Emery, did not immediately have comment. The BIA did not respond to a request for comment.

According to court filings, Portillo’s teenage sister fled to the U.S. in 2013 after the local gang leader threatened to murder her family if she refused to date him.

The gang subsequently approached Portillo several times seeking information about his sister. Gang members beat Portillo on multiple occasions, and he claimed the last beating was so severe that he nearly died.

Portillo fled to the U.S. in 2015 and applied for asylum and withholding of removal. He claimed he credibly feared persecution on the basis of his family ties.

An immigration judge denied his application, saying he had failed to demonstrate a connection between the threats and beatings and a protected ground sufficient to establish eligibility for asylum.

The judge also questioned the severity of the beatings, noting that Portillo never sought medical attention, and cited his failure to report the incidents to local police.

The BIA upheld the decision in 2019, agreeing that Portillo never suffered serious physical harm and that his status as his sister’s brother did not place him in a protected group.

Portillo appealed and a 4th Circuit panel affirmed the BIA in a 2-1 ruling last year. The court said the board had cited “substantial evidence” in its ruling, and so the 4th Circuit was bound to defer to the agency.

The court granted en banc review in November, and on Tuesday sided with Portillo. The judge and the BIA first erred by failing to consider the effect the threats and beatings had on a child, Thacker wrote.

Nothing in federal immigration law requires asylum applicants to show serious physical harm in order to demonstrate eligibility, Thacker continued, and Portillo credibly testified that rampant corruption within the local police would have made reporting the incidents futile and dangerous.

In dissent, Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum said that despite Portillo’s “seemingly sympathetic circumstances,” the court lacked jurisdiction over his case because numerous arguments he made on appeal were never raised before the BIA.

And even if that were not the case, the majority was wrong to cast aside a BIA ruling backed by substantial evidence, Quattlebaum wrote.

The case is Portillo-Flores v. Garland, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1591.

For Portillo: Paul Hughes of McDermott Will & Emery

For the government: Andrew MacLachlan of the U.S. Department of Justice