DHS withdraws Trump admin. rule that narrowed H-1B eligibility

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said it had repealed a Trump administration rule that would have limited eligibility for H-1B high-skilled work visas, citing a federal judge’s ruling that struck it down.

DHS in a notice published in the Federal Register tmsnrt.rs/3tYfqqC said it was restoring the previous definition of "specialty occupations" eligible for H-1B visas in light of the San Francisco judge's December decision, which said the 2020 rule here was invalid because DHS did not seek public comment before adopting it.

The rule was announced on the same day in October that the U.S. Department of Labor issued a rule significantly raising the prevailing wages that must be paid to H-1B workers. DOL last week postponed the effective date here of that rule until November 2022, saying it needed more time to implement the new requirements and seek public input.

The H-1B program allows employers to hire temporary foreign labor for certain high-skilled “specialty occupations.” Under longstanding regulations, that meant positions involving “the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge” and that normally required a bachelor’s degree.

The October rule would have required that H-1B applicants have degrees in a “specific specialty” that is “directly related” to their prospective jobs in the U.S. DHS adopted the rule without going through the typical notice and comment process, which it said was necessary to protect American workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups filed a lawsuit challenging the rule, and U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in December blocked it from taking effect here. He said the department's six-month delay in adopting the rule after the pandemic began belied its claims that it was needed on an emergency basis.

The Chamber and other plaintiffs also argued that the narrowed definition of “specialty occupation” was out of line with the Immigration and Nationality Act, but White did not reach that claim.

DHS on Tuesday said its withdrawal of the rule “simply implements the court’s vacatur ... and restores the regulatory text so that it correctly reflects the regulatory text that predates the vacatur and remains valid.”