VP Pence agrees lawmakers to be notified of child migrant deaths

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Michael Pence, in a telephone conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, agreed on Thursday that lawmakers would be notified within 24 hours after the death of a child migrant held in custody at the U.S.-Mexico border, a source familiar with the conversation said.

Pence also agreed to a 90-day limit on the amount of time migrant children can spend in a border intake facility, the source said. Both of these conditions had been proposed by House Democratic leaders in amendments that they abandoned earlier Thursday after opposition from the White House, the Senate and some moderate Democrats.