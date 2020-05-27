Austria's Immofinanz posts first quarter loss on property write-downs

The logo of Austrian property group Immofinanz is pictured on the rooftop of an office building in Vienna March 21, 2013. IREUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) on Wednesday posted a net loss of 37.6 million euros ($41.3 million) for the first quarter as it made write-downs on properties in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revaluation of assets — mainly in the retail segment —led to negative effects of 45 million euros, the group, which develops and lets shops and offices in Germany, Austria and eastern Europe, said.

Funds from operations before tax, a measure of recurring free cash flow, were flat at 29.1 million euros in the January-March period. Rental income grew 13.4% to 74 million euros thanks to acquisitions and property completions.

Retail rents for March have been invoiced as normal but deferred to later this year to relieve the burden on shop owners which have temporarily had to close, Immofinanz said.

For April, it has so far collected 38% of the rent from its retail businesses and 85% from its offices.

After the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions in most of its markets, 79% of the retail space in its portfolio has now reopened.

Immofinanz generated additional liquidity in the first quarter by selling properties worth 22 million euros and arranged an additional unsecured credit line of 100 million euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)