Immunomedics' cancer drug helps reduce tumor size in early-stage study

(Reuters) - Immunomedics, Inc said on Friday its treatment, Trodelvy, helped partially reduce tumor size in an early-stage study testing it in brain cancer patients.

Last week, to gain access to Trodelvy, Gilead Sciences Inc said it will acquire Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal. The drug was granted an accelerated FDA approval in April for breast cancer treatment.

Trodelvy is a so-called antibody-drug conjugates, or ADC, that zero in on tumors to release cytotoxins that deliver up to 10,000 times the potency of standard chemotherapy, while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

National Cancer Institute estimates about 24,000 Americans would be diagnosed with brain cancer and about 18,000 people will die from the disease in the United States in 2020.