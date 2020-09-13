Gilead to buy Immunomedics in $21 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal provides Gilead access to Immunomedics’ breast cancer treatment drug, Trodelvy, which was granted an accelerated FDA approval in April.

Gilead said it would issue a tender offer to buy all the outstanding shares of Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash.

The offer will be funded through $15 billion in cash on hand, as well about $6 billion in newly issued debt, according to the statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, the companies said.