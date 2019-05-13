IMO, Norway launch project to help shipping sector cut emissions

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has launched a joint project with Norway to help the shipping industry cut emissions by at least 50 percent from 2008 levels by 2050, the UN’s shipping agency said on Monday.

The Norwegian government is providing 10 million NOK ($1.1 million) for the first two years of the GreenVoyage-2050 project, and additional funding subject to government approval for 2020 and subsequent years.

The scheme aims to bolster government and port efforts to achieve emissions cuts through legal and policy reforms, national action plans, private sector partnerships and new technology projects, the IMO said.

More than 50 countries across the world are expected to participate, with eight countries from Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific region taking pilot roles.

The IMO said this will then spur more action by supporting other countries in their regions to follow.