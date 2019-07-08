Imperial Brands to revise dividend policy, launches share buyback plan

(Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L) on Monday announced plans to buy back shares worth up to 200 million pounds ($251 million) and said it would revise its dividend policy from the next year.

The company reaffirmed a 10% increase in final dividend for the current financial year and said its dividend policy would be more progressive and payouts would grow annually from the next year, taking into account the company’s underlying performance.