May 8, 2019 / 6:30 AM / in an hour

Imperial Brands sticks to full-year forecast

1 Min Read

Packs of Gauloises cigarettes are on display in a tobacco shop in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands stood by its full-year forecast on Wednesday after reporting higher half-year sales in line with analysts’ estimates, helped by growth in its e-cigarettes business.

The maker of Gauloises cigarettes said adjusted half-year net revenue rose 2.5 percent on a constant-currency basis to 3.66 billion pounds ($4.78 billion).

Adjusted earnings per share were 115.6 pence.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 3.66 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 112.9 pence, according to a company-supplied consensus.

The company said it was on track to deliver growth in revenue, adjusted earnings per share and cash conversion in line with full-year expectations. It expects revenue growth at or above the upper end of a 1 to 4 percent range.

Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens and Alexandra Hudson

