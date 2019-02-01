Imperial Oil beats quarterly profit estimates on refining strength

(Reuters) - Canada’s integrated oil company Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimate, as cheap crude prices enhanced margins at its refining division.

Imperial, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said income from its refining unit jumped nearly four-fold to C$1.14 billion ($868.2 million). Canadian crude prices have been hurt by a glut in storage as pipelines have been running at full capacity.

“Imperial has taken a strategic approach to increase downstream earnings with continued efforts to process more price-advantaged crudes,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger said in a statement.

Overall income in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was C$853 million, or C$1.08 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of C$0.94, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Imperial’s gross production rose to 431,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for the quarter, from 399,000 boe/d, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)