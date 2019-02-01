Imperial Oil halting rail volumes after mandatory gov't output cuts

(Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd is grinding its rail shipments to a near halt due to uncertainty caused by government-mandated production curtailments, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

The Canadian province of Alberta ordered mandatory production cuts starting in January to ease an oil glut, helping Canadian prices improve sharply. Alberta this week said it would ease those curtailments for February and March.

Integrated producers like Imperial were hurt by higher Canadian oil prices last month because they weaken their margins for refining crude.

CEO Rich Kruger said Imperial reduced crude by rail shipments in January nearly in half to 90,000 barrels per day, and plans volumes “near zero” in February due to the curtailments’ impact.

The cuts reduced the discount on Canadian heavy oil compared to U.S. prices so much that railway shipping has become uneconomic, Kruger said.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government picked winners and losers. It’s unfair,” he said on a quarterly conference call.