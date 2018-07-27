Imperial Oil posts quarterly profit on refining, chemicals strength

(Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) on Friday reported a profit in the second quarter compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by growth in its refining and chemicals businesses.

Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said its downstream net income rose to C$201 million from C$78 million, a year earlier. Chemical net income rose about 22 percent to C$78 million.

Canadian heavy oil is trading at steep discounts to U.S. benchmark crude CLc1, which has boosted refining margins of Imperial and peer Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO).

Imperial said its production in the quarter was impacted by a planned turnaround at the Syncrude oil sands project in Alberta, in which it holds a minority stake.

Last month, Syncrude had a power disruption that resulted in a shutdown of all processing units. Shipments have since resumed with return to full production anticipated in mid-September.

The company reported a net profit of C$196 million ($149.9 million) or 24 Canadian cents per share in the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$77 million or 9 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Imperial said production slipped to 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 297,000 boe/d, a year earlier.