Imperial Oil puts brakes on rail volumes after government output cuts

(Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd is grinding its rail shipments to a near halt due to uncertainty caused by government-mandated production curtailments, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

The Canadian province of Alberta ordered mandatory production cuts starting in January to ease an oil glut, helping Canadian prices improve sharply. Alberta this week said it would ease those curtailments for February and March.

Integrated producers like Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, were hurt by rebounding Canadian prices last month because they weaken their refining margins.

CEO Rich Kruger said Imperial reduced crude by rail shipments in January nearly in half, to 90,000 barrels per day, and plans volumes “near zero” in February due to the curtailments’ impact.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government picked winners and losers,” he said on a quarterly conference call. “The incentive to move crude by rail has been erased. It’s negative, uneconomic.”

A discount of at least $15 per barrel on Canadian heavy oil compared with U.S. prices is needed to make rail shipments economic, but the discount shrank last month to less than half that, Kruger said.

In December, Imperial dramatically increased rail shipments and intended to raise them further, he said.

A spokesperson for the Alberta government could not immediately comment. In the past, Alberta has said curtailments were necessary to ease a crisis for many producers.

Imperial is scaling back rail shipments as demand for heavy crude from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners climbs with U.S. sanctions against Venezuela taking hold. Imperial has pipeline contracts to ship crude there.

“That’s where we want to get heavy oil to... It reminds me of an old movie, Planes, Trains and Automobiles - any way we can get it there in the right market conditions makes sense,” Kruger said.

Rail was an “insurance policy” against full pipelines for Imperial’s plans to build the 75,000 bpd Aspen oil sands project, but it is now re-evaluating its assumptions related to Aspen, Kruger said.

“The curtailment order, it’s introduced new risk and new uncertainty,” he said. “Is it short-term? I don’t know. We think it’s prudent to re-evaluate and look at the assumptions.”

Even so, Imperial’s 2019 capital budget released on Friday includes C$800 million associated with Aspen.

Earlier, Imperial posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, as cheap crude prices enhanced margins at its refining division.

Imperial shares fell 4.6 percent in Toronto to C$35.58.