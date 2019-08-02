August 2, 2019 / 12:10 PM / a few seconds ago

Imperial Oil's quarterly profit surges on Alberta tax benefit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a more than six-fold rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a C$662 million benefit from Alberta’s corporate tax rate change.

Net profit rose to C$1.2 billion ($907.72 million), or C$1.57, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$196 million, or 24 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Production at the company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), rose to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 336,000 boe/d, a year earlier.

Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below