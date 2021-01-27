Imperial Brands to focus on top five cigarette markets in turnaround plan

FILE PHOTO: Packs of Gauloises cigarettes are on display in a tobacco shop in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

(Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc on Wednesday unveiled a five-year transformation plan that would see it increase investments in its top five cigarette markets and bolster its sales force.

“We expect the new plan will deliver a gradually improving trajectory in net revenue over the five years with a compound annual growth rate of 1-2% from fiscal 2020-2025,” the Winston and Kool cigarettes maker said ahead of its capital markets day event.