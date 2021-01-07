Impossible Foods CFO David Lee to step down, join AppHarvest

FILE PHOTO: Impossible Foods plant-based beef products are seen inside a refrigerator at the meat section of a chain supermarket in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

(Reuters) - Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer David Lee would step down after five years at the position to take a new role as president at indoor farm builder AppHarvest.

Lee is departing Impossible on Jan. 22 to join AppHarvest, which is set to go public in a merger with special purpose acquisition company Novus Capital Corp.

AppHarvest’s board members include TV personality Martha Stewart and investor Jeff Ubben.

David Borecky, currently vice president and chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO, Impossible Foods said.