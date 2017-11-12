FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 11 dead after boat capsizes in south India: officials
November 12, 2017 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

At least 11 dead after boat capsizes in south India: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) - At least 11 people died on Sunday when a tourist boat capsized in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The accident took place in Krishna river about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Vijayawada city, district administrative chief B. Lakshmikantham told Reuters.

The administration was investigating what caused the incident, he said.

Twenty of the roughly 35 people on the boat were rescued and the search operations were ongoing, India’s National Disaster Response Force said on Twitter.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Jatindra Dash; Editing by Tom Lasseter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
