India aviation regulator orders grounding of 11 jets fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in its statement has asked the airlines not to refit the affected engines.
Eight aircraft operated by IndiGo, India’s biggest low-cost carrier which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), and 3 aircraft operated by its rival GoAir are affected by the order.
