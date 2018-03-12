India aviation regulator orders grounding of 11 jets fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in its statement has asked the airlines not to refit the affected engines.

Eight aircraft operated by IndiGo, India’s biggest low-cost carrier which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), and 3 aircraft operated by its rival GoAir are affected by the order.