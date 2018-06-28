Small plane crashes in Mumbai, kills five

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A small airplane crashed in a suburb of India’s financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, killing all four people on board and another person on the ground, police and aviation officials said.

Firefighters inspect the sight of a plane crash in Mumbai, India June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The King Air C-90 aircraft was on a test flight with two pilots and two engineers on board, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Police said the plane crashed as it was landing and burst into flames. A pedestrian on the ground was killed.

Authorities said the accident was under investigation and the cause was not immediately known.

The plane was owned by UY Aviation Pvt. Ltd.