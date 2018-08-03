FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
August 3, 2018 / 6:20 AM / a few seconds ago

India to appeal arbitration ruling on Reliance-ONGC dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will appeal against a ruling by an international tribunal in favor of Reliance Industries Ltd and its international partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd.

“We will definitely appeal at the highest forum against the international arbitration order favoring Reliance,” Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s oil minister said on Friday.

Reliance and its partners BP Plc and Niko Resources filed an arbitration notice against the government in November 2016 after the government imposed a $1.55 billion fine on the consortium for selling gas that migrated from state-owned ONGC’s fields in the east coast Krishna-Godavari basin.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.