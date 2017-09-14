FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 19 drown when boat capsizes in northern India: police
September 14, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in a month

At least 19 drown when boat capsizes in northern India: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least 19 people drowned and 10 are missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in northern Indian on Thursday, a police officer said.

The boat capsized on Thursday morning while farmers were being ferried to their farmlands.

Dharavath Pradeep Kumar, a senior police officer who was leading rescue operations, said the boat was carrying 40 people, many more than its capacity of 25.

It capsized not far from the river bank in Katha village in northern Uttar Pradesh state, 45 km (30 miles) north of the capital, New Delhi.

Eleven people were rescued and were admitted to a government hospital, he said.

Kumar said police were investigating the boat operator.

Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Paul Tait

