July 3, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Heavy rain brings chaos to Indian financial hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Heavy rain delayed flights on Tuesday in and out of India’s financial capital of Mumbai where a footbridge partially collapsed, halting commuter trains.

Rescue workers seen working at the site of an overbridge that collapsed over the railway tracks after heavy rains in Mumbai, India July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Schools and colleges in several parts of the city declared a holiday but government offices, the stock exchange and banks were functioning as normal.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Jet Airways, India’s biggest full-service airline, announced a waiver on penalties for changing flights and refunds for passengers flying out of Mumbai.

A footbridge, weakened by the rain, partially collapsed in the western suburb of Andheri, blocking train services on one of three main railway lines into the city.

Five people were injured, two seriously, a senior fire brigade official said.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Nick Macfie

