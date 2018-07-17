Six-storey building collapses near Delhi: Indian police

(Reuters) - A six-storey building collapsed into a neighboring construction site in Greater Noida near New Delhi late on Tuesday, trapping at least 15 people, police said.

A local media outlet reported that a rescue team had found at least two dead bodies, with at least 50 people feared trapped. bit.ly/2JvgjzJ

The building was housing up to a dozen families, according to India TV.

The National Disaster Response Force has been asked to provide all possible help and medical supplies to the injured, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.