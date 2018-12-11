India government appoints Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

(Reuters) - India’s government named Shaktikanta Das, a seasoned financial bureaucrat, as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, replacing Urjit Patel, whose abrupt resignation roiled financial markets.

Das held key positions both under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the previous Congress-led government before retiring in 2017.

On Monday, Patel’s resignation came after over a month-long tussle over policy with the government that raised concerns about the central bank’s independence.

COMMENTARY

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ANAND RATHI SHARES AND STOCK BROKERS, MUMBAI

“After the experience of the government with two economist governors, it was pretty much expected that a bureaucrat will fill in the slot.

“With Shaktikanta having been in the ministry of finance, I think the co-ordination between the government and the RBI will be smoother.

“Appointment of a bureaucrat at this juncture may be read as a blow on RBI’s independence, but my feeling is that this is nothing new, this has happened earlier. In that sense, it doesn’t signify a major departure from the RBI’s practices.

“Past track records suggest that even people who have come from the ministry of finance do not necessarily toe the line of the ministry.

“Markets might be slightly disappointed, but at the same time, uncertainty would have been worse if the post was not filled for long.”

A. PRASANNA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

“As someone who has been part of the government ecosystem, Mr. Das will be expected to ensure a smoother working relationship between RBI and the government.

“With monetary policy entrusted to (the RBI’s monetary policy committee), the Governor plays a bigger role in banking regulations than in monetary policy. In the initial months the new Governor’s actions on this front will be closely scrutinised.”

ARUN KEJRIWAL, FOUNDER, KEJRIWAL RESEARCH AND INVESTMENT SERVICES, MUMBAI

“(Shaktikanta Das) has a decent track record and has done well, he has been in the administrative services for sometime, so I don’t think this will be viewed as negative.”

“The fact that they have got a new guy in less than 24 hours is I think what needs to be commended. They did not allow this issue to linger on.”

“He coming from an active government bureaucrat position, he is aware of the government’s agenda, so I won’t say he is a government nominee being sent there to carry out functions but fact remains that he certainly knows the need of the hour, so the issues on hand will get resolved, if not in this board meeting then the subsequent one.”

JAYANT MANGLIK, PRESIDENT, RELIGARE BROKING, NOIDA

“Everybody will wait and watch the first few steps to see if RBI continues to be as independent as it has always been. I feel everything will work out very well as the incoming governor is also very experienced with a strong background.”