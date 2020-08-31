China demands India withdraw troops from border to avoid escalation

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded India withdraw troops that Beijing said had illegally crossed their shared border, its military spokesman said on Monday.
The Indian army said in a statement that Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two sides.
The Chinese military spokesman said China is taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty.
