World News
August 31, 2020 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

China demands India withdraw troops from border to avoid escalation

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded India withdraw troops that Beijing said had illegally crossed their shared border, its military spokesman said on Monday.

The Indian army said in a statement that Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two sides.

The Chinese military spokesman said China is taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

