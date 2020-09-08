Indian army says Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Tuesday rejected Chinese allegations of violating border agreements and accused Chinese troops of firing in the air during a face-off on their tense de facto border.

“It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress,” the Indian army said in a statement.

It said Chinese soldiers tried to close in on a forward Indian position in the Ladakh sector in the western Himalayas and when were met by Indian troops, the PLA fired a few rounds in the air.