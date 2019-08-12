World News
August 12, 2019 / 11:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says Indian actions in Kashmir are 'unilateral' during diplomatic meeting

1 Min Read

Kashmiri women attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said it showed a “principled” stand on “unilateral” actions taken by India in a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats on Monday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said he hoped India would play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, China’s foreign ministry said in a notice on its website following the meeting.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Wang India was willing to exercise restraint and improve its relationship with Pakistan, the ministry added.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

