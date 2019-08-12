China says Indian actions in Kashmir are 'unilateral' during diplomatic meeting

Kashmiri women attend a protest after Eid-al-Adha prayers at a mosque during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said it showed a “principled” stand on “unilateral” actions taken by India in a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats on Monday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said he hoped India would play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, China’s foreign ministry said in a notice on its website following the meeting.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Wang India was willing to exercise restraint and improve its relationship with Pakistan, the ministry added.