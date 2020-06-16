World News
June 16, 2020 / 2:54 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

India says China unilaterally tried to change status quo at disputed border site

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the face-off that led to the deaths of three Indian troops along its disputed border with China was a result of an attempt by Beijing “to unilaterally change the status quo there”.

Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had China followed a prior agreement to deescalate tensions, Anurag Srivastava, the ministry’s official spokesman, said in a statement.

The casualties are the first in 53 years to result from a clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Catherine Evans

