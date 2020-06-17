China says it does not want to see any more clashes on border with India

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it does not want to see any more clashes on the border with India following a clash on Monday that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers, adding that both countries are trying to resolve the situation via dialogue.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated that China is not to be blamed for the clash and said the overall situation at the border is stable and controllable.