World News
September 4, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

'Big probability' of China, India defence chiefs meeting: Global Times editor

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - There is a “big probability” that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday.

Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China’s Wei Fenghe and India’s Rajnath Singh “has made progress”, without citing sources.

The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries’ defence ministers in the Russian capital.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

