Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India - Global Times editor

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.

“Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

