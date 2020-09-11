Russia says it hopes China and India find quick solution to border tensions

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and China's State Councillor Wang Yi pose for a picture during a meeting in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it hoped China and India would find a solution as soon as possible to de-escalate renewed tensions on their disputed Himalayan border, the Interfax news agency said.

Earlier on Friday, China and India said they had agreed to this and to take steps to restore “peace and tranquillity” following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.