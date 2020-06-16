At least 12 Indian soldiers killed in border clashes with China

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR (Reuters) - At least 12 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site between the two countries on Monday, three Indian government sources said on Tuesday.

The Indian army said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” on the contested border with China.

China and India have traded accusations over who was to blame for the fight in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas.