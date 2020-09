FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the clashes between India and China on the disputed Himalayan mountain border, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference at the State Department, Pompeo also said Washington was calling on China to engage in talks with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibethan Buddhism.