BEIJING (Reuters) - China said there was no need for a third party to mediate between China and India in an ongoing border dispute, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments a daily briefing Friday.