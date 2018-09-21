FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 21, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Indian police arrest bishop accused of raping nun in Kerala state

1 Min Read

KOCHI, India (Reuters) - Police in the south Indian state of Kerala have arrested a Roman Catholic bishop accused of raping a nun, a day after the Vatican accepted the bishop’s request to be temporarily relieved of his duties.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal (2nd R), accused of raping a nun, is escorted by police outside a crime branch office on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

The nun has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who heads the diocese of Jalandhar, of raping her repeatedly over a period of two years.

“He is charged with rape,” said Kochi’s inspector general of police, Vijay Sakhare.

The bishop has given interviews denying wrongdoing. He wrote to the Vatican on Sunday asking to step down temporarily as protests and calls for his arrest grew. The Vatican accepted his request on Thursday.

Reporting by Sivaram V. in KOCHI; Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Euan Rocha and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.