FILE PHOTO: India's newly appointed Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the home ministry in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Home Minister Amit Shah accused some opposition parties on Tuesday of misleading people over a contentious new law that makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring countries to gain citizenship.

Shah said the law - which has triggered violent protests - would have no power to strip people of their citizenship and that Muslims in India would not be affected.