Indian PM Modi calls for calm in Delhi after sectarian clashes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Namaste Trump" event with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in Delhi on Wednesday after days of violent clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a citizenship law left at least 20 people killed.

Modi, breaking silence over the violence, said it was important that calm be restored to the capital city of more than 18 million people.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times,” he said in a tweet.

The sectarian violence in a mixed neighborhood of Delhi, which coincided with a visit to India by U.S. President Donald Trump, erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law introduced by Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.