Five bodies spotted in hunt for missing climbers in India's Himalayas

FILE PHOTO: Climbers Anthony Sudekum (L, back), Rupert Whewell (2L, back), Mark Thomas (3L, back), Matt Powell (4L, black), Kate Armstrone (5L, back), Martin Moran (C, back), Richard Payne (4R, back), John McLaren (3R, back), Ruth McCance (2R, back), Ronald Beimel (L, front), Ian Wade (2L, front), Zachary Quain (C, front) and Chetan Pandey (R), Liaison Officer of Indian Mountaineering Foundation pose for a picture before leaving for their expedition in Munsiyari town in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India May 13, 2019. Himalayan Run & Trek Pvt. Ltd./Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Five bodies have been sighted during a rescue mission for eight climbers missing in a remote area of the Indian Himalayas, an official involved in the rescue mission told Reuters on Monday.

Authorities are working on the presumption that all eight climbers have died in an avalanche, according to Vijay Kumar Jogdande, the top government official in Pithoragarh, the district in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand where the mission is taking place.