Dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India's Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A four-storey residential building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping an estimated 40 people in the rubble, police and fire officials said.

“There are people trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operations are in progress,” said P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer in Mumbai. “Adjacent buildings are in very dangerous condition and are vacated.”

No information was immediately available on casualties.