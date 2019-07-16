'More than 30' feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse

Rescue workers and residents search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A four-storey building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping dozens in the rubble, with at least four people confirmed dead, a fire department official said.

It was the second such collapse around Mumbai in less than ten days. Torrential rains that lash the city during the monsoon often destabilize older or badly constructed structures, leading to multiple building collapses over the years.

“We don’t know exactly how many are trapped, but with the input provided by neighbors, we estimate more than 30 could be trapped,” said the official, adding that rescue operations were hampered by narrow lanes in the area.