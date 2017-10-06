FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian military helicopter crashes near China border, seven dead
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 14 days ago

Indian military helicopter crashes near China border, seven dead

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian airforce helicopter crashed in a remote mountain region near the border with China on Friday, killing all seven personnel on board, officials said.

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter was ferrying military officials to a forward post in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, defense spokesman Suneet Newton said.

India is trying to modernize its airforce with new planes and helicopters but the procurement process has been slow.

Newton said the cause of Friday’s crash was not known immediately. India has also been expanding its military infrastructure in the area to narrow the gap with China which has superior road and air links.

Reporting by Zarir Hussain in Guwahati, Rupam Jain in New Delhi, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Michael Perry

