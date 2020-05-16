Business News
May 16, 2020 / 11:56 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

India to ease curbs on foreign investment in defence projects: minister

FILE PHOTO - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, India July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will ease limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, in a bid to bring more production into the country.

Under the plan, foreign investors would be able to own up to a 74% stake in defence manufacturing ventures, up from the current 49% limit, Nirmala Sitharaman told a news conference.

India would also expand the list of weapons that can not be imported, she added.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens

