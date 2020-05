SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of LG Chem extended their falls on Friday, after a gas leak at one of its chemicals factories in India killed at least 11 people and sickened hundreds of people. [L4N2CP0R8]

Shares were down 0.7% in morning trade in Seoul on Friday, lagging the wider market’s 1% rise. LG Chem shares fell nearly 2% on Thursday. [L4N2CP1QO]