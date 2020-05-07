LG Chem plant in India starts leaking toxic gas again, prompting evacuation

A satellite image shows the aftermath of the gas leak at the LG Polymer plant, on the outskirts of the city of Visakhapatnam, India, May 7, 2020. Picture taken May 7, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Toxic gas began leaking again from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India’s Visakhapatnam early on Friday, an official said, triggering a wider evacuation after at least 11 people were killed following a leak from the site in the wee hours of Thursday.

“The situation is tense,” district fire officer N. Surendra Anand told Reuters, adding people in a 5-kilometer radius of the factory were being moved out.

Hours earlier, authorities had said that the situation was under control at the plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, where a leak early on Thursday sickened hundreds of people.

The factory is operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker LG Chem Ltd.