Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power. [nL4N2461C1]

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, India July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year that began April 1:

DEFICIT

-Fiscal deficit for 2019/2020 seen at 3.3% of GDP

BORROWING

-Govt to borrow a gross 7.1 trn rupees via bonds in 2019/20

-Govt to borrow a net 4.73 trn rupees via bonds in 2019/20

-Short term borrowing seen at 250 bln rupees in 2019/20

-Govt to buy back 500 bln rupees of bonds in 2019/20

REVENUES/RECEIPTS

-Dividends from state-owned firms seen at 574.87 bln rupees in 2019/20

-Gross tax revenue seen at 24.6 trn rupees in 2019/20

-Net tax revenues seen at 16.49 trn rupees in 2019/20

TAXATION

-Will levy tax deduction at source of 2% for cash withdrawals exceeding 10 mln rupees per year

-Proposes relief in securities transaction tax

-All companies with annual turnover of 4 bln rupees will now be under the 25% tax bracket

-Customs duty on steel raised to 7.5% from 5%

-To increase customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5%

EXPENDITURE

-Total government spending seen at 27.86 trn rupees in 2019/20

-Govt to spend 1.74 trn rupees on pensions in 2019/20

-Govt to spend 6.6 trn rupees on interest payments in 2019/20

ECONOMY

-India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years

-India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

-Government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets in foreign currencies

INVESTMENT

-India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail

-Proposes further opening up of FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors

-Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills

-Will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts

-Government aiming for $14.5 bln target for disinvestment proceeds in FY20

BANKING

-State-owned banks proposed to be provided 700 bln rupees of additional capital

-Will strengthen central bank’s authority over shadow banks

-There is a need to give tax parity to non-banking finance companies

INFRASTRUCTURE

-The government will upgrade 125,000 kilometres of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 bln

-Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030

-Govt to encourage global companies to set up large manufacturing plants

-India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities