Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power. [nL4N2461C1]
Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year that began April 1:
-Fiscal deficit for 2019/2020 seen at 3.3% of GDP
-Govt to borrow a gross 7.1 trn rupees via bonds in 2019/20
-Govt to borrow a net 4.73 trn rupees via bonds in 2019/20
-Short term borrowing seen at 250 bln rupees in 2019/20
-Govt to buy back 500 bln rupees of bonds in 2019/20
-Dividends from state-owned firms seen at 574.87 bln rupees in 2019/20
-Gross tax revenue seen at 24.6 trn rupees in 2019/20
-Net tax revenues seen at 16.49 trn rupees in 2019/20
-Will levy tax deduction at source of 2% for cash withdrawals exceeding 10 mln rupees per year
-Proposes relief in securities transaction tax
-All companies with annual turnover of 4 bln rupees will now be under the 25% tax bracket
-Customs duty on steel raised to 7.5% from 5%
-To increase customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5%
-Total government spending seen at 27.86 trn rupees in 2019/20
-Govt to spend 1.74 trn rupees on pensions in 2019/20
-Govt to spend 6.6 trn rupees on interest payments in 2019/20
-India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years
-India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation
-Government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets in foreign currencies
-India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail
-Proposes further opening up of FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors
-Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills
-Will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts
-Government aiming for $14.5 bln target for disinvestment proceeds in FY20
-State-owned banks proposed to be provided 700 bln rupees of additional capital
-Will strengthen central bank’s authority over shadow banks
-There is a need to give tax parity to non-banking finance companies
-The government will upgrade 125,000 kilometres of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 bln
-Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030
-Govt to encourage global companies to set up large manufacturing plants
-India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities
