India plans strategic stake sales in 28 state-run companies: minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has given ‘in-principle’ approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India [AIN.UL], junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.

The government has so far raised 173.64 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year’s target of 1.05 trillion rupees, the minister said in a written reply in the lower house of parliament.