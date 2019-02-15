India's Arun Jaitley resumes charge of finance ministry

FILE PHOTO - India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attends a news conference sharing details about the recapitalisation of public sector banks in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s minister Arun Jaitley has resumed charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry on Friday, a government statement said, after a hiatus of nearly one month following his medical treatment in the United States.

Jaitley, 66, had stopped attending office last month and had gone to New York for medical treatment. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was temporarily given charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry at the time.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Shri Arun Jaitley,” a government statement said.

A prominent member of Modi’s inner circle, Jaitley, had a gastric bypass operation in 2014 to keep his diabetes in check.

Jaitley is the publicity head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election team and often acts as the chief spokesman for the government.